Sunderland are now in talks to bring in goalkeeper Simon Moore from fellow Championship club Coventry City, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats are now well over 100 days without a permanent manager and it is far from clear who will take over at the club.

No manager being in place is not stopping the club from conducting transfer business though and they want an experienced campaigner.

Goalkeeper Moore is on the move from Coventry when his contract runs out at the end of this month and Sunderland are holding talks with him.

They see the 34-year-old as the ideal man to come in an provide cover for shot-stopper Anthony Patterson.

Moore did not play for Coventry last season, but the campaign before he made four appearances across all competitions.

Over the course of his career, Moore has turned out 79 times in the Championship and 118 times in League One.

If he does do a deal to join Sunderland then he will aim to try and put pressure on Patterson.

Moore also counts Brentford, Cardiff City and Bristol City amongst his former clubs.