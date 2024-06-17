Former Norway hitman Jan Aage Fjortoft has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur fans should be encouraged after watching Romania’s 3-0 win over Ukraine at Euro 2024.

Ange Postecoglou signed Romania international Radu Dragusin for Tottenham from Genoa in the winter transfer window, but he struggled to get game time in the latter half of last season.

He made just four starts in the Premier League as Postecoglou gradually tried to introduce him to the top flight of English football.

The defender has a challenge in breaking the centre-back partnership of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, but Fjortoft feels his performance should give hope to Spurs fans.

The Romanian was immense at the back as his side beat Ukraine 3-0 in the opening game of their European Championship campaign.

“When Spurs fans see Dragusin today…they have a big reason to expect a great season”, Fjortoft took to X and wrote.

Postecoglou will likely have an eye on Dragusin’s performances for the rest of the European Championship.

The Romanian will hope to play more next season as he continues to feel more at home in the Premier League.

He does have interest this summer though, with Napoli keen.