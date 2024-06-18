Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is looking at adding another left-back to his squad over the course of the summer transfer window, but Alex Moreno and Lucas Digne are not keen on leaving the club, according to the Athletic.

In the winter transfer window, Aston Villa boss Emery wanted to improve the left-back situation despite having Moreno and Digne at his disposal.

But having failed to do so in the January window, Aston Villa are keen on signing a left-back this summer.

Emery brought in Moreno in the winter of 2023 but the former Real Betis man has struggled with injuries since his arrival at Villa Park.

Last season, Digne featured 33 times for Aston Villa in the Premier League and helped them earn Champions League qualification.

It is suggested that Villa might try to offload one of Moreno or Digne to bring in another left-back.

However, both players want to stay at Villa Park next season.

Both Moreno and Digne have two more years left on their contracts and now all eyes will be on Aston Villa to see what decision they will make regarding their future.