Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is now likely to see his club fail in their bid to bring in former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi this summer.

Guendouzi, 25, has been heavily courted by Aston Villa boss Emery, who coached him at Arsenal previously.

At the end of last season, he seemed certain to leave Lazio due to his strained relationship with Croatian coach Igor Tudor.

However, Lazio sacked Tudor and have been working hard to convince the Frenchman to stay at the Stadio Olimpico.

According to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport (via LaLazioSiaMonoi), the chances of the midfielder leaving Lazio this summer are now remote.

Aston Villa could still try and sign him after the potential sale of Douglas Luiz to Juventus is confirmed.

However, for the moment it seems unlikely that Guendouzi could be leaving Lazio in the ongoing transfer window.

New Lazio coach Marco Baroni has made it clear to the Frenchman that he will be a big part of his midfield plans next season.