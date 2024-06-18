Newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town do not have Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers on their list of potential defensive transfer targets this summer, according to Football Scotland.

Following their promotion from the Championship, Kieran McKenna’s side are now preparing for life in the top flight and have areas in mind to strengthen.

A central defender is very much on Ipswich’s agenda and they have been credited with holding an interest in Celtic’s Carter-Vickers.

After an impressive campaign with the Scottish champions last season where he managed to win the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup, Carter-Vickers has come under the spotlight.

A move to the Premier League could suit Carter-Vickers, but Ipswich are not targeting him.

Now as things stand, the defender’s immediate future lies with Celtic provided that there is no drastic change.

Carter-Vickers had a loan spell at Ipswich Town in the 2017/18 campaign, playing in the Championship.

The defender, a key part of Brendan Rodgers’ team, has a long-term contract with Celtic running until the summer of 2029.