FC Copenhagen are working on the final details of a deal to sign West Ham United goalkeeper Nathan Trott, with the price tag lower than has been suggested.

Trott shone in the Danish Superliga on loan at Vejle last season and did enough to catch the eye of several bigger Danish clubs.

It is FC Copenhagen who are now on the brink of landing Trott and it has been claimed that he will join for about €2.4m.

However, according to Danish outlet Tips Bladet, the price is likely to be closer to €2m.

FC Copenhagen are in the final stages of talks with West Ham for Trott and are pushing the price tag lower.

A final agreement is expected to be reached soon for the 25-year-old to head to the Danish capital.

Trott played a key role in helping Vejle to avoid relegation over the course of the recent season and let in just 36 goals.

FC Copenhagen are happy to snap him up and it remains to be seen if West Ham look to put a sell-on clause into the agreement.