Roma are ready to listen to offers for midfielder Edoardo Bove, with Everton and Bournemouth both interested in landing him.

The 22-year-old midfielder was a target for Leeds United earlier in the summer but they were out of the race once they lost in the playoff final.

A move to the Premier League is still being mooted with clubs interested in signing him this summer.

Everton and Bournemouth are considering taking him to the Premier League in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Roma are also prepared to entertain offers for the Italian midfielder this summer.

He still has four years left on his contract but he is not a major part of Daniele De Rossi’s plans despite making 45 appearances in all competitions last season.

Roma have set a minimum asking price of around €18m to €22m for Bove in the ongoing transfer window.

The Serie A giants are only prepared to negotiate if clubs table bids matching those minimum figures.