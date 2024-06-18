AC Milan do not have an agreement in place on personal terms with Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal, who is an option for the Rossoneri this summer.

He was a bit-part player at Tottenham last season and he has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

AC Milan have identified him as one of their top targets and have been laying down the groundwork for a potential move, holding talks with Tottenham.

They have already been in contact with his representatives and the Brazilian would be keen on the move to the San Siro.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the two sides are yet to agree on personal terms of a contract.

For the moment, there is no final agreement over a contract between AC Milan and the Spurs full-back.

Tottenham are open to offers for Royal but are likely to demand somewhere around €30m from his sale this summer.

AC Mila are hopeful that it could be negotiated down to a figure close to the €20m mark in the ongoing window.

The club’s new coach though is set to push for Tiago Santos instead of Royal.