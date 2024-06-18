Departing Norwich City star Dimitrios Giannoulis is not close to joining Bundesliga outfit Augsburg, with other clubs also keen.

The 28-year-old Greek left-back was a regular for Norwich City last season and played a big part in them getting into the playoffs.

However, Norwich’s failure to get promoted has prompted the defender to move on from the club this summer in search of a fresh challenge.

He will not be signing a new deal with the Canaries and will end his association with the club when his contract runs out at the end of the month.

It has been suggested he is close to joining Augsburg, but according to Greek daily Sportime, that is not the case.

Augsburg are showing an interest in snapping up the left-back on a free transfer this summer and talks were held.

However, it is suggested that there remain other clubs in the mix for the soon to be former Norwich man.

AEK Athens, Panathinaikos, Atalanta, Nice and Lyon are looking at Giannoulis as a great market opportunity given his experience and his free-agent status.

Talks are ongoing as clubs look to secure a deal to sign the Greek defender this summer.