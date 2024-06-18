Juventus are convinced that they will receive offers from the Premier League soon for West Ham United target Matias Soule this summer.

The 21-year-old winger had a fruitful loan spell at Frosinone and Juventus are ready to cash in on him this summer.

West Ham are amongst the Premier League clubs who are considering making a move for him in the ongoing transfer window.

Newly promoted sides Leicester City and Southampton also have their eyes on the Juventus wide-man this summer.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Juventus are certain they will receive offers from the Premier League for Soule soon.

They are keen to sell the player this summer and are waiting for offers to land on their table in the coming days and weeks.

Juventus are said to be eyeing somewhere around €40m before agreeing to sell Soule this summer and feel the bids that come in will get close.

West Ham remain keen but are reportedly only prepared to offer half of what Juventus are demanding in the ongoing transfer window.