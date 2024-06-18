Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is an admirer of Cardiff City midfielder Rubin Colwill, but he is tipped to stay put, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

McKenna is looking at how best to equip his Ipswich side for life in the Premier League and a number of players are being linked with a switch to Portman Road.

Cardiff midfielder Colwill is a player that McKenna rates highly and the Ipswich boss could look at a swoop.

There is also other Premier League interest in Colwill, but it is suggested that at present it is most likely he will stay at Cardiff.

Colwill, 22, made 36 appearances in the Championship for Cardiff last season, scoring once, against Bristol City.

He featured in both Cardiff’s Championship meetings with McKenna’s Ipswich.

Cardiff have Colwill under contract until the summer of 2027 and will be keen to keep hold of him.

The midfielder has been capped at international level with Wales and most recently turned out in a friendly against Gibraltar.