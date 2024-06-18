Leeds United are likely to make considerably less in terms of a transfer fee from selling one of their loan stars than would have been the case based on their valuation of him last year.

The Whites are again looking at a summer of significant squad churn given their status as a Championship, rather than a Premier League, club.

Boss Daniel Farke could lose key stars such as Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Willy Gnonto and Archie Gray.

La Liga side Real Betis did business with Leeds last summer to sign midfielder Marc Roca on loan and an option to buy set at €10m was discussed between the two clubs, though it eventually was not included.

Betis are now speaking to Leeds to sign Roca permanently this summer and, according to Spanish outlet Diario de Sevilla, the sum on offer will be considerably reduced.

Roca is out of contract at Leeds in 2026 and if he stayed on the books at the Whites, via another loan at Betis, then next summer his value would take a hit.

Betis already have an agreement in place with Roca over personal terms.

The Spanish midfielder is expected to sign a contract which will run until the summer of 2028.

Selling Roca would give Leeds a financial boost at a time in which they are looking to balance the books.

They will get nowhere neat the €10m that was discussed last summer though.