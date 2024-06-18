Manchester United linked midfielder Fermin Lopez has claimed that he sees his long-term future at Barcelona.

A product of the Barcelona academy, the 21-year-old midfielder took centre stage last season and made 31 appearances in La Liga, scoring eight times in the process.

His performances have attracted the prying eyes of clubs across Europe who are considering snaring him away from the Catalan giants this summer.

Manchester United are said to have tabled a bid worth €30m, which Barcelona have promptly rejected.

The Red Devils are unlikely to succeed if they continue to push for his signing as Fermin has no interest in leaving Barcelona.

The young midfielder stressed that Barcelona are his dream club and he wants to spend several years at the Nou Camp.

Asked about signing a new contract with Barcelona, the midfielder told Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo: “I hope it can happen.

“For me, Barca is the dream that I have had since I was little and now I can fulfil it.

“I hope I can spend many years at Barca.”

Fermin is currently in Germany for Spain’s European Championship campaign and could also be in their squad for the Olympics in Paris this summer.