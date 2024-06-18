Newcastle United are looking at a possible raid on Leeds United to strengthen their attacking options this summer, according to the Sun.

Eddie Howe is eyeing making a number of additions after being stung by a lack of squad depth when injuries hit last season.

The Magpies have just signed defender Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer after his Bournemouth deal ran out and are looking to do more business.

They are weighing up a move for Leeds attacker Crysencio Summerville, who is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs.

A wide forward is on Howe’s wanted list and Newcastle believe that Summerville fits the bill.

They are also considering Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

Olise however is wanted by both Chelsea and Manchester United, and landing him may prove to be difficult.

Brighton are currently exploring a move to sign Summerville from Leeds and Newcastle may back themselves to see off competition from the Seagulls.