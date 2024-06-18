Tottenham Hotspur face competition from two Italian clubs in next season’s Champions League for Germany and Stuttgart winger Chris Fuhrich.

The 26-year-old winger scored eight times while laying on seven assists for Stuttgart last season, helping his team finish second in the Bundesliga.

Fuhrich’s performances last season mean he is a man in demand, with Germany heavyweights Bayern Munich considering, but not yet making, a move.

Tottenham, who have already secured Timo Werner for another season, are interested in bringing another German to north London in the shape of Fuhrich.

Ange Postecoglou wants to add a winger this summer and Fuhrich has been heavily linked.

However, according to Sky Deutschland, two Italian Champions League participants have made enquiries regarding Fuhrich’s availability.

Tottenham cannot offer Fuhrich the chance to play in the Champions League next season after they missed out on the top four.

Fuhrich has four years left on his Stuttgart contract, but the Germany international’s deal has a release clause that is valid until the end of June.

Tottenham have to beat stiff competition to land the winger and all eyes will be on Spurs to see whether they will decide to trigger Fuhrich’s release clause.