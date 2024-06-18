Tottenham Hotspur have opened the door for Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho to take Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Turkey, with talks continuing between the two clubs.

The 28-year-old Danish midfielder is attracting interest from several European outfits and Fenerbahce are among his suitors.

Mourinho knows all about Hojbjerg from his time as Tottenham boss and has asked the Turkish club to try to sign him.

Talks between the two sides are happening and, according to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor), Tottenham have opened the door for a deal if they are offered €15m.

The Turkish outfit deem Tottenham’s asking price too high, as Hojbjerg has only one year left on his contract and first offered €8m.

It is suggested that Fenerbahce could get closer to Tottenham’s asking price.

Fenerbahce’s sporting director Mario Branco, is prepared to submit a new offer to Tottenham in the region of €10m including bonuses.

The midfielder is claimed to have told Fenerbahce he will want a salary of €4.5m per year.

Hojbjerg’s agent, Luca Puccinelli, recently revealed that the player has offers and will make a decision on his future after the Euro 2022.