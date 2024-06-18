Wolves are set to receive an approach from fellow Premier League side West Ham United for one of their defenders as Julen Lopetegui eyes a raid on Molineux, according to Sky Sports News.

The Hammers brought in former Wolves boss Lopetegui to succeed David Moyes and are backing him in the transfer market this summer.

Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme has already been landed and more fresh faces are set to follow.

Now Wolves will be the subject of West Ham’s transfer efforts as they are expected to make a formal approach for Max Kilman.

The defender is highly rated by Lopetegui and West Ham are keen to try to take him to the London Stadium.

Wolves are not under pressure to cash in on Kilman and are not keen on selling him.

The Hammers will hope that they can convince Wolves to part with the defender and add him to Lopetegui’s squad.

Kilman, 27, has another four years left to run on his contract at Wolves and played in every one of the club’s 38 Premier League games last season.