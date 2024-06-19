Aston Villa are likely to sell AC Milan and Inter Milan target Matty Cash this summer due to the impending arrival of Ian Maatsen from Chelsea.

Villa have a deal in place with Chelsea for the signature of Maatsen in the ongoing transfer window.

The Midlands club have agreed to pay a fee of more than €40m for the Dutch left-back and are also looking to finalise personal terms with the defender who is currently on European Championship duty.

With Maatsen likely to join, Aston Villa are now expected to sell a full-back in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Dutchman’s arrival is tied to the club trying to sell Cash this summer.

The Poland international is expected to make way for Maatsen and Aston Villa will entertain offers for him.

AC Milan have been in contact with Villa over signing Cash and even Inter are keeping tabs on the defender.

Cash is not in the Poland squad for the European Championship and his agents will now look to negotiate his exit from Villa Park.