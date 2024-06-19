Bayern Munich and Fulham are closing in on an agreement to sort out the move for Joao Palhinha.

The German giants are long time admirers of Palhinha and last summer his move to Bayern Munich collapsed on deadline day.

This summer, Bayern Munich are keen on landing Palhinha and they are in talks with Fulham.

Fulham have rejected Bayern Munich’s previous two bids, but the Bundesliga outfit are continuing negotiations to find a solution.

Now, according to Sky Deutschland, Bayern Munich and Fulham have made progress in their negotiations and they are closing in on an agreement.

The Portugal international is in favour of a move and has agreed personal terms with the Bavarian outfit.

It is suggested that Bayern Munich have submitted a bid to Fulham in the region of €43m to €45m.

The Bundesliga outfit have offered Palhinha a deal until 2028 and they remain optimistic that they will find an agreement with Fulham.