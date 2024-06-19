Bologna have not given up on their hopes of agreeing a new deal with Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

AC Milan’s efforts to sign the Dutchman have stalled over Kia Joorabchian’s claimed demand for €15m as agent commission.

The Rossoneri are prepared to pay his €40m release clause and have also agreed personal terms but the talks with his agent have hit a brick wall.

Manchester United are now pushing to sign him and are in talks with his representatives to have an agreement in place with the forward’s camp.

However, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews), Bologna are still holding on to the hope of keeping hold of the forward.

The Serie A club are yet to rule out the possibility of Zirkzee signing a new contract this summer.

Bologna are hopeful that the Dutchman will agree to sign a new deal with a higher release clause.

For the moment, Manchester United are trying to take advantage of the stalemate that exists between AC Milan and Zirkzee’s agent.