Borussia Dortmund have an internal agreement that they will not be able to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

Sancho spent the latter half of last season at Dortmund after he was banished from the Manchester United squad following a fallout with Erik ten Hag.

Dortmund have been keen to keep the winger and Manchester United are also prepared to move him on.

With Ten Hag staying at the helm, Sancho does not have a future at Old Trafford going forward.

However, according to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Dortmund are now resigned to the fact that they cannot sign the player this summer.

There is internal agreement within the club hierarchy that the Englishman is unattainable.

Manchester United’s asking price, which is believed to be around €50m, makes any potential deal unaffordable for Dortmund.

The Premier League giants are also unwilling to sanction another loan deal for the player this summer.

Manchester United want to move him on but are not prepared to take a massive financial hit to do so.