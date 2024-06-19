AC Milan are in contact with the representatives of centre-back Jakub Kiwior but Arsenal are not inclined to sell him this summer.

Kiwior joined Arsenal in January last year but so far, he has been a bit part player at the club.

AC Milan tried to sign him in the winter window but Mikel Arteta did not want to lose anyone in the middle of the season.

The Rossoneri are again interested in signing him this summer and are laying down the groundwork for a potential move.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan have touched base with the representatives of the defender.

The Rossoneri are trying to gauge Arsenal’s intentions with Kiwior for the ongoing transfer window.

For the moment, Arsenal do not seem inclined to sell the defender this summer despite interest from Italy.

AC Milan are keen to continue to work hard to convince Arsenal to let Kiwior move to the San Siro.

Juventus also have their eyes on him with new coach Thiago Motta believed to be keen on reuniting with his former Spezia player in Turin.