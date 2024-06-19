New Liverpool boss Arne Slot has admitted that a few Premier League clubs showed interest in him, but when the Reds approached him, it was an easy decision.

Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season after being in charge of the Merseyside outfit for nine years.

Liverpool have now appointed 45-year-old Dutchman Slot, who guided Feyenoord to a league title and a Dutch Cup in his three years with them, as Klopp’s successor.

Slot revealed that before Liverpool approached him last season, several Premier League outfits showed interest in him, but he decided to extend his contract with Feyenoord.

The Dutch tactician stated that he knew that he would only leave Feyenoord for a fantastic club and admitted that when Liverpool came in with an offer, it was not a difficult decision for him.

“So the first time you hear that Liverpool is interested in you, you have to keep it between me and my wife”, Slot told Liverpool’s official site.

“I always knew that it had to be a fantastic club where I would leave Feyenoord for, and this was Liverpool and the league as well.

“I think it was a year ago that I was in the interest of a few Premier League clubs as well but I decided to extend at Feyenoord with the idea of staying there two more seasons.

“But after a year, Liverpool came along and – like I just told you about the rivalry between City and Liverpool and the many games we as football fans saw – it wasn’t a difficult choice to make.

“Although, like I said, I was really happy at Feyenoord, the way I work there with the fans, with the staff, with the players.

“But this was the possibility I had to take.”

Slot will be keen on strengthening the Liverpool squad in the summer and he will be in the dugout for his first game in charge when the Reds take on Real Betis in a pre-season fixture in July.