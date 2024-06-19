Leeds United are not expecting the departure of one of Daniel Farke’s squad imminently, despite talks being held over an exit, according to Leeds Live.

The Whites had an army of players out on loan last season and amongst them was Marc Roca, who was at La Liga side Real Betis.

Betis have agreed personal terms with the midfielder as they are working to sign him, with their focus having switched from another loan to a permanent deal with a four-year contract.

There are suggestions Betis are also finalising an agreement with Leeds for the Spaniard’s permanent move.

However, it has been claimed that no deal is imminent between the two clubs at the moment.

Leeds are in talks with Betis over Roca’s transfer and the deal is expected to go through this summer.

However, the negotiations are still ongoing and the midfielder’s permanent exit is still not imminent.

The two clubs are still in discussions over a transfer fee and for the moment, an agreement is still not in place for the move to go through.

Roca has been keen to continue at Betis and is waiting for the two clubs to finalise a deal.