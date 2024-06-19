Lazio are trying to sell Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood the idea that their project will provide him the best possible chance to build on his progress at Getafe, according to the Daily Mail.

Greenwood returned to action only in September last year after missing a chunk of time due to a police investigation.

Over the course of his loan spell at Spanish club Getafe, Greenwood showed promise, making 14 goal contributions in 33 La Liga matches.

With the season being over now, Greenwood’s future has yet again been put up for discussion and multiple clubs are showing interest in signing him.

Italian club Lazio have already opened talks with Manchester United over a potential £30m move for the player.

Their Serie A rivals Juventus have also been hot on Greenwood’s heels but the Biancocelesti hope to convince the player with their project.

Marco Baroni’s team are trying to convince the 22-year-old that the project they will have for him will give him the best possible opportunity to grow on the progress he has already made at Getafe.

Juventus, on the other hand, would immediately put the pressure of Champions League football on Greenwood.