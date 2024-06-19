Leeds United will not bag any loan fee from Jack Harrison’s return to Everton next season, though the Toffees will cover his wages, according to the Athletic.

Harrison spent last season at Goodison Park and played a crucial role in helping Sean Dyche’s side keep their top-flight status.

He finished the season with 29 Premier League appearances, scoring three goals and setting up three more for his team-mates.

Everton now want him back and although a deal is not done yet, it is expected that Leeds United will not bag any loan fee from sending the player back to Everton.

However, to their advantage, Everton will cover Harrison’s wages for the entire season.

Harrison is a Manchester City academy graduate but left the club permanently in 2021.

He was key to Leeds’s success until the Whites got relegated back to the Championship.

Harrison was one of the number of players to leave Elland Road at the end of the 2022/23 season, along with the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Maximilian Wober, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Diego Llorente.