Bournemouth have tabled a bid for West Ham defensive target Jayden Oosterwolde, but Fenerbahce are set to hold out for a better deal.

Fenerbahce signed the Dutch defender from Parma in January last year and he has been impressive for the Turkish giants in the last 18 months.

His performance in Turkey have attracted the attention of clubs in the Premier League where West Ham have shown an interest in signing him and his agent recently spoke to us about the interest from England.

Now Bournemouth have also joined the race for him strongly and are pushing to take him to England this summer.

According to Turkish outlet As Marca, the Cherries have put in an offer to sign the Dutch left-back in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been claimed that Bournemouth have offered a deal worth just short of €31m to take Oosterwolde to Dean Court.

However, that is likely to fall short as Fenerbahce want more money before agreeing to sell the Dutchman.

The Turkish giants want a deal worth €40m with a sell-on clause for any future income if he is further moved on.