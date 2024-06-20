Alan Shearer has urged England manager Gareth Southgate to play Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon to provide some help to Harry Kane up front with his pace.

Kane scored this evening, but England were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Denmark, who many felt could have even won the game.

The result followed a win over Serbia in their opening group game, but England were criticised for their lackadaisical performance in that game as well.

Kane was taken off in the second half by Southgate, but Shearer insisted that the England captain needs some help up front in terms of players with pace to go beyond defenders.

The former England star insisted that Newcastle’s Gordon should be drafted into the starting eleven as his pace could provide the outlet Kane needs to get the forward line working better in the next game.

He said on BBC One: “As I got older, I needed pace in and around me.

“I could still score goals, head the ball, get into positions in the box, but one thing I could not do is run in behind.

“Harry Kane is the same now, he needs players that have the legs to run beyond and make the space.

“That’s why I would have Anthony Gordon in the team, Phil Foden is occupying the same spaces as Kane at the moment and it’s not working.”

Gordon has not played a minute in the first two games after scoring eleven times and registering ten assists in the Premier League last season.