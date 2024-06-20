Everton have now thrashed out a deal with Aston Villa for Tim Iroegbunam and he is set to have a medical, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Toffees are looking to strengthen Sean Dyche’s squad while keeping an eye on the Premier League’s PSR rules and want Iroegbunam.

Talks have been held with Aston Villa about a deal for Iroegbunam and an agreement has been reached between the two clubs.

Everton will pay Aston Villa a fee in the region of £9m to take the midfielder to Goodison Park.

However, Iroegbunam must undergo a medical with Everton and the club are now proceeding on that front.

As a product of their academy system, selling Iroegbunam will be beneficial to Aston Villa with regards to their PSR financial calculations.

Iroegbunam had a spell on loan in the Championship at QPR during the 2022/23 campaign and has been capped by England up to Under-20 level.

He was handed opportunities in the Villa senior side by boss Unai Emery last season and will be looking for more of the same from Dyche at Everton.