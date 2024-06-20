Coventry City are set to pay Huddersfield Town a fee in the region of £5m to sign Jack Rudoni, according to the South London Press.

The 23-year-old proved to be a key member of the Huddersfield team last season and despite the Terriers’ relegation, he was able to catch attention with his performances.

Rudoni finished the season with 35 league appearances, scoring five goals from the heart of midfield and also helping set up three more goals for his team-mates.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins closely monitored the player’s progress and the Sky Blues have been trying to get their hands on him.

Though their efforts had been initially been hit by the high-price roadblock, they have resumed again.

Coventry City are now close to sealing the move for the player and will pay the League One side £5m for his services.

The entire amount will not go into Huddersfield’s accounts though, with Rudoni’s former club AFC Wimbledon holding a 20 per cent sell on clause.

Rudoni is due to undergo a medical this afternoon.

Coventry City see Rudoni as a replacement for Callum O’Hare, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League.