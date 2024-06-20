Former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard is unlikely to become the next Burnley manager, according to The Athletic.

Burnley are on the lookout for a new manager after Bayern Munich poached Vincent Kompany despite the club getting relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season.

The club have held talks with multiple candidates over the last few weeks as they look to settle on a new appointment.

Lampard emerged as an early favourite to succeed Kompany and was interviewed for the job.

However, it seems unlikely that the former midfielder will be given the keys to Turf Moor this summer.

Lampard is not expected to become the next manager at Burnley with the club now looking at other candidates.

The former Everton boss has been itching to get back to management since his disastrous interim role at Chelsea last year.

Burnley have held talks with Liam Rosenior, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Craig Bellamy and Scott Parker regarding filling up the dugout at Turf Moor next season.