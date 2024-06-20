Bundesliga side Mainz are keen to have Aston Villa and Newcastle United target Brajan Gruda back at the club on loan once they agree to sell him this summer.

The 20-year-old is a highly-rated winger in the Bundesliga and has been heavily linked with a move away from Mainz.

He has suitors in the Premier League where Aston Villa and Newcastle are interested in getting their hands on the young German winger.

Bayern Munich also have their eyes on Gruda and have held initial talks over trying to sign him this summer.

Mainz are resigned to losing him but according to German magazine Kicker (via TZ), they have devised a plan to keep him at the club longer.

The Bundesliga club will insist on having Gruda back on loan for one more season once they decide to sell him this summer.

Mainz are hopeful that his suitors will agree to such an arrangement to allow the winger to spend one more season playing regular football in the Bundesliga.

Gruda has admitted that his dream is to play for Bayern Munich, which is bad news for his Premier League suitors.