Middlesbrough bound Aidan Morris will play one final game for Columbus Crew before making the switch to the Riverside, according to the Athletic.

Michael Carrick’s men have a deal in place with Columbus Crew to sign the midfielder, but it has been unclear when he will arrive

Columbus Crew have wanted Morris to play for them one last time and that will happen.

Morris is to play one further game for Columbus Crew this coming weekend, when his side host Sporting Kansas City in the MLS.

Once the farewell game has finished, Morris will be free to make the switch to Middlesbrough.

Boro are paying a fee of just over £3.1m to sign Morris.

The 22-year-old has made 14 appearances in the MLS this year for Columbus Crew, chipping in with two goals.

A United States international, Morris will look to get stuck into pre-season at Middlesbrough and then make an impact in the Championship.