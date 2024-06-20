Rangers still have work to do on a swoop for FAR Rabat striker Hamza Igamane, but are making good progress on the deal.

The 21-year-old hitman has been shining in Moroccan football and Rangers’ scouts have seen enough to recommend him to the club.

The Gers have agreed a deal with Moroccan side FAR Rabat for Igamane, though the fee level is not yet known.

Good progress is being made by Rangers on the deal, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, but the Scottish side are not there yet with the deal.

No visa has been finalised for Igamane, while the Moroccan also has not agreed a contract with Rangers.

Talks are positive however and the Gers are closing in on him.

Igamane found the back of the net seven times in 20 league games in the recent Moroccan top flight season.

He has been capped by Morocco up to Under-23 level and Rangers will hope they can put together a good enough a case to make sure he is granted a visa to make the switch to Ibrox.