Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has insisted that his holding on to Nice will end up benefiting the Red Devils in the long run.

With both clubs in the Europa League, Nice will likely be barred from selling players such as Jean-Clair Todibo to Manchester United this summer by UEFA.

There are suggestions that Ratcliffe could be forced to sell Nice in the near future given his heavy interest in running Manchester United but the British billionaire stressed that he wants to hold on to the French club.

He indicated that it is in Manchester United’s interest that he keeps Nice under his control as the French club could be used to blood young talent who might not get the same number of opportunities at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe also stressed that regulations do not allow Manchester United to sign foreign talents until they are 18, but Nice could be used as a pathway for them to get their hands on some young talents as well.

He told Bloomberg: “It’s not our intention to sell Nice because I quite like the concept of the multi-club [model].

“I think Nice would be very complementary to Manchester United for two reasons really.

“One – you can blood younger players at Nice than you can at Manchester United. Because Manchester United sit at a higher level, it’s tough to bring in an 18 or 19-year-old.

“Occasionally, you get a Kobbie Mainoo but it’s quite difficult to blood those younger players. At Nice, you could do that and that would be a benefit to Nice of course.

“And secondly, because of Brexit it’s quite difficult to contract the younger generational talents in Europe but Nice could do that.

“We could bring that fantastic 15-year-old in France and sign him up to Nice and use Nice as a conduit to Manchester United later on.”

It remains to be seen how Manchester United benefit from Ratcliffe’s control of Nice going forward.