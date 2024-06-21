AC Milan do not want to give up on signing Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee with the club not convinced about alternative targets.

The Rossoneri’s move for Zirkzee has stalled over the €15m commission his agent Kia Joorabchian is claimed to be demanding.

AC Milan are prepared to trigger his €40m clause and have agreed personal terms with the forward but there is still no agreement with Joorabchian.

Manchester United are now in talks with his representatives and are reportedly preparing to trigger Zirkzee’s release clause.

However, according to Italian sports daily Tuttosport (via MilanNews), the Serie A giants do not want to end their pursuit of the Dutchman yet.

AC Milan are still not to give up on the prospect of signing Zirkzee in the ongoing transfer window.

They have been looking at alternatives but the club are not convinced about the options on their table at the moment.

Zirkzee remains their favoured option and the club are still hoping to find an agreement for him.