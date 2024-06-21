Bayern Munich have put in an improved bid for Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha, but Fulham are still holding out for more money.

Palhinha is currently with the Portugal squad in Germany but the tug-of-war between Bayern Munich and Fulham has continued.

The German champions have already failed with two bids for the midfielder but there were claims that the two clubs were getting closer to getting a deal done earlier this week.

However, it seems those claims were far-fetched as, despite a new offer from the Bavarians, there is still no agreement between the two clubs.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Bayern Munich improved on their previous bids by offering an all-in now upfront fee of €45m.

However, the new offer from the German giants has failed to cut the mustard for Fulham who want more money.

The Cottagers are said to be keen on getting somewhere around €60m before agreeing to sell him.

Bayern Munich are still keen on signing a player who was left stranded in Munich last summer on deadline day when a deal to sign him collapsed in the final hours.

However, the Bavarians are putting contingency plans in place and are looking at alternative targets.