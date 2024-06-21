Celtic are unlikely to agree a new contract with with Watford target Rocco Vata, according to Sky Sports News.

The 19-year-old Celtic academy product is highly rated in Scotland and has six senior appearances in his bag.

Vata’s contract with Celtic is set to expire at the end of June and the youngster is attracting interest from south of the border.

Watford are among Vata’s admirers and they have been keeping tabs on his situation.

The Hornets are holding talks with Vata and the situation is now not looking promising for Celtic as they try to keep him.

It is suggested that it now looks unlikely that Vata will sign the contract offer which Celtic have put on the table for him.

The Hoops have offered a new contract proposal to Vata, which would extend his stay until 2028.

Italian outfit Palermo are also showing interest in the Celtic youngster and they are also in talks with him.

Vata has made a total of six senior appearances for Celtic and last season he scored a goal in the Scottish Cup against Buckie Thistle.