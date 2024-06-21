Kalvin Phillips’ wages are likely to be a problem in Everton’s pursuit of the Manchester City midfielder this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Phillips had a disastrous loan spell at West Ham in the latter half of last season and is not part of Manchester City’s plans going forward.

The Premier League giants would prefer to sell Phillips and there are a few Premier League clubs who have their eyes on the former Leeds United star.

Everton are amongst the clubs who are considering making a move for the midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

However, his wage demands would likely be a major stumbling block for Everton if they make a concrete move to land him.

Phillips is on a contract worth £150,000-per-week and Everton are unlikely to want to splash out such a figure.

Everton remain linked with him but would need to find a solution to the obstacle of his salary.

It remains to be seen whether the midfielder would be open to taking a pay cut to move on from the Etihad this summer.