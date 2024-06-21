Juventus are considering adding a future sell-on clause for Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel lIling Jr to the deal for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

The Serie A giants are keen on signing Aston Villa star Luiz in the summer and the player is in favour of the move.

Initially, both clubs agreed to a player plus £18m cash deal, which will see Weston McKennie and llling Jr joining Villa.

However, Aston Villa failed to agree to a deal with McKennie and Juventus have offered 23-year-old Barrenechea in place of the American.

It is suggested that the Serie A giants will now have to pay £25m cash to complete the deal for Luiz.

And according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Juventus are considering adding a clause in the Barrenechea and Illing Jnr deal that would see them receive a percentage of their future sales.

Juventus rate both Barrenechea, 23, and Illing Jnr, 20, highly and feel they could improve in the coming years; adding a sell-on clause could see further cash flow their way if both players live up to their potential.

For now, landing Luiz is the priority for Juventus.

He played a key role in helping Unai Emery’s side finish fourth in the Premier League and scored nine goals while laying on five assists.

Luiz is currently with the Brazil national team in preparation for the Copa America and he will be hoping to see his future resolved soon.