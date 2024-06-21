Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz could undergo his Juventus medical while on international duty with Brazil at the Copa America.

Juventus have an agreement in place with Aston Villa after having to pull Weston McKennie out of the deal.

Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Illing Jnr will now go to Villa Park, along with a payment of €25m, to secure Luiz’s signature.

Getting a medical done for Luiz while he is on international duty is now something being looked at and it could happen in the United States, according to Italian outlet Il Bianco Nero.

Luiz is currently part of Brazil’s 2024 Copa America squad and preparing for their first game against Costa Rica on Tuesday in the United States.

Juventus do not want to waste any time and want the deal over the line, which means the medical cannot wait.

They are likely to find Brazil willing to cooperate and allow Luiz to undergo a medical check.

Juventus are also adding a sell-on clause to the deal for Barrenechea and llling Jnr which will help them receive a percentage of their future sales.