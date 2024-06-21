Liverpool are set to miss out on VfB Stuttgart defender Waldemar Anton, who has decided to join Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Stuttgart captain played a key role at the heart of his side’s defence last season when they finished second in the Bundesliga.

His performances have invariably attracted the attention of a host of clubs in Germany as well as the Premier League.

Liverpool made enquiries for him and Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso personally spoke with him to convince the centre-back to the German champions this summer.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Dortmund have won the race to sign Anton this summer.

Dortmund pushed hard to get a deal over the line despite Alonso’s personal intervention to take him to Leverkusen, who believed he would choose them.

Anton has made the decision and will be moving to the Westfalenstadion in the ongoing transfer window.

Dortmund will now trigger the release clause in his Stuttgart contract, which is said to be €22.5m.

BVB have offered a four-year deal to Anton with an option of another year as part of the negotiations but no medical has been scheduled.