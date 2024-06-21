Manchester United have touched base with Lille in their pursuit of Liverpool target Leny Yoro this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Jarrad Branthwaite has been Manchester United’s primary centre-back target but talks with Everton have been frustrating.

There is no indication that Everton are open to dropping their £70m asking price, a figure Manchester United are not prepared to spend on a single player this summer.

The club are now looking at alternatives and they have lit a fire to their pursuit of Lille defender Yoro.

It has been claimed that initial talks have taken place between Manchester United and Lille over a potential deal for the teenage defender.

Yoro is considered a prodigious talent in European football and is wanted at Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid as well.

Liverpool are also interested in exploring a deal to sign the young centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.

The Reds view Yoro as someone who could be at Anfield for a decade if they can get him.

Yoro has been expected to join Real Madrid but the Spanish giants are not prepared to meet Lille’s more than £50m asking price.