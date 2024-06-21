Marseille would like to recoup the fee they paid for Iliman Ndiaye last summer, amid pressure from Everton to sell him.

Everton have reportedly tabled a bid to sign the former Sheffield United striker in the ongoing transfer window.

The Toffees are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements and are pushing to secure a deal for the Senegalese’s signature.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Everton are pushing hard to get a deal over the line to sign Ndiaye this summer.

Sean Dyche’s Toffees are putting constant pressure on Marseille to agree to sell the attacker in the coming days and weeks.

Their tactics seem to be working as the mood at Marseille have changed and they are open to selling him in order to raise funds.

However, Marseille want to recoup the €20m fee they paid to Sheffield United to sign the striker last summer.

Ndiaye is also not closing the door to a return to the Premier League after deciding a few months back that he would like to stay at Marseille.