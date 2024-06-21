Portsmouth are unlikely to succeed in their efforts to sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, according to BBC South.

The 21-year-old winger spent most of last season dealing with a hamstring injury and made just six Premier League appearances.

Crystal Palace may be open to loan offers for the player this summer and several clubs in the Championship are interested in signing him.

Portsmouth have been linked with signing Rak-Sakyi on loan as John Mousinho looks to build a squad to survive in the Championship next season.

However, it has been claimed that Rak-Sakyi is unlikely to end up at Fratton Park this summer as things stand.

Portsmouth are not expected to sign the Crystal Palace winger on loan in the ongoing transfer window.

It is unclear whether they have called off their efforts to sign the Palace star but it seems unlikely that they will sign him.

Portsmouth are looking at several targets and are likely to move on to an alternative option in the ongoing transfer window.