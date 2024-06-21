Southampton are looking into a summer swoop for Chile international and Villarreal attacker Ben Brereton Diaz this summer, according to the Sun.

The 25-year-old spent the latter half of last season on loan at Sheffield United from Villarreal.

Despite the Blades getting relegated from the Premier League as the division’s bottom-placed team, he still managed to find the back of the net six times in 14 league appearances.

Brereton Diaz is scheduled to return to Villarreal in the summer but he is again attracting interest from the Premier League.

It has been claimed that Southampton boss Russell Martin is looking into a deal to sign the 25-year-old attacker.

The Saints boss wants Premier League experience in his squad as he prepares for life in the top flight next season.

The former Blackburn striker’s performance in the Premier League last season has caught Martin’s eye.

Villarreal could be open to letting Brereton Diaz go out on loan again with an option to buy in the summer transfer window.