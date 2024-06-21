Sunderland are set to add several new faces to the coaching structure led by Regis Le Bris, who is set to sign a two-year contract with the club, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The club’s search for a new manager has spanned well over 100 days but it appears to be nearing a conclusion.

Sunderland are working on a deal to appoint Lorient boss Le Bris as their new manager this summer.

Talks are under way and the club are confident of securing a work permit for the Frenchman to take the job at the Stadium of Light.

It has been claimed that a contract has been agreed and Le Bris will sign a two-year deal with Sunderland with an option of another year.

The Championship club are also planning an overhaul of the coaching structure with the Frenchman at the centre.

Sunderland are plotting to add several new faces to the coaching staff led by Le Bris in the coming days.

It remains to be seen whether the club insist on keeping Mike Dodds in the new coaching staff of the Frenchman.