One of the Tottenham Hotspur players tipped to move on this summer has decided where he wants to go and has put interest from other clubs on hold.

Ange Postecoglou will again see changes to his squad this summer and the Spurs boss is keen to move on fringe stars.

Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga have already been shown the door at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Wing-back Emerson Royal could also go and Tottenham are looking to get close to the £26m they paid for him back.

A host of sides are interested in Royal, though it is AC Milan who have been leading the race for his signature.

AC Milan are yet to submit any official offers to Spurs and are considering doing so and will make a decision in the coming days.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Royal has put proposals from other clubs on hold because he wants to join AC Milan.

He is keen to make the move to the San Siro and is prepared to wait to see if AC Milan make their move.

It is suggested AC Milan could offer Tottenham just £12.6m as an opening bid.