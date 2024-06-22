FC Copenhagen boss Jacob Neestrup has revealed that he received ‘top references’ from England about Nathan Trott, who has joined from West Ham United.

Goalkeeper Trott shone in Denmark over the course of two loan spells with Danish Superliga side Vejle.

Several Danish sides were keen on landing him from West Ham on a permanent deal this summer, but it is Copenhagen who have won the race.

He has now completed a permanent move from West Ham and has put pen to paper to a contract running until 2028.

Neestrup is delighted to land the goalkeeper from the Hammers and revealed he did his homework, receiving ‘top references’.

“It is good that we have arranged this early, so Nathan can be part of our entire pre-season with the team”, he told Copenhagen’s official site.

“He is extremely strong in reactions on the line against close-range shots and has good qualities in the field.

“Additionally, we have received top references on him from England and Denmark, which have also given us a healthy impression of him as a person and a competitive sportsman.

“Now we look forward to getting him out on the training pitch tomorrow with the team.”

West Ham have not disclosed the fee received for Trott, but it is believed to be around £1.7m.

It is unclear if the Hammers have inserted a sell-on clause into the agreement.