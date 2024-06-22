Real Sociedad are not expected to stand in Brais Mendez’s way if the right offer comes in, amid Aston Villa asking about his availability, according to the Daily Express.

Villa are getting busy in the summer transfer window, with Unai Emery all set to land full-back Ian Maatsen from Chelsea, while Lewis Dobbin could come in from Everton.

Emery is keen to push on though and add real strength in depth ahead of a campaign of Champions League football at Villa Park.

He is an admirer of Real Sociedad attacking midfielder Mendez and Villa have asked about him with his entourage.

It is claimed that Real Sociedad would not be expected to stand in the way of the 27-year-old going if the offer was right, even though they would like to keep him.

Mendez is under contract with the Spanish club until 2028 and played in 32 La Liga games for them last season.

He scored five times and chipped in with six assists in La Liga.

Mendez is an experienced La Liga campaigner with over 200 outings in the division to his name and may be tempted by the prospect of a new experience in the Premier League under Emery.

Manchester United, Roma and Juventus have also expressed interest in Mendez.